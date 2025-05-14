AIRLINK 155.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.08%)
Operations begin at Lucky Cement’s new clinker line in Iraq

BR Web Desk Published 14 May, 2025 01:11pm

Lucky Cement Limited announced on Wednesday that its new clinker line has started operations at Najmat Al-Samawah (NAS), located in Samawah, Iraq, on May 13.

This was revealed by the company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

In May, 2023, Lucky and the Al-Shumookh group of Iraq resolved to enhance their clinker production capacity by adding a new line of 1.82 million tons per annum (MTPA) in Samawah, Iraq.

“We are pleased to inform you that the kiln for the said clinker line has been successfully fired on May 13, 2025.”

Meanwhile, the company shared in its notice to PSX that a new cement grinding plant with a production capacity of 0.65 million tons per annum is also under construction at NAS.

“Construction is progressing rapidly, and the commissioning of this cement line is expected within the first half of FY26,” the notice read.

The company said that the clinker capacity expansion will increase its market share in Iraq by enabling an increased supply of cement to the local market upon commissioning of the new cement grinding plant.

Moreover, surplus clinker produced at the facility will be marketed and sold domestically within Iraq, the cement-maker added.

Incorporated in Pakistan in 1993, Lucky Cement Limited has a well-diversified portfolio of businesses, which – besides local and international cement operations – consists of automobiles, chemicals and agricultural sciences, mobile phone assembling and energy.

