Pakistan hands over Border Security Force soldier back to India

Pakistan returned on Wednesday the Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had crossed the Line of Control (LoC).

As per the Press Trust of India (PTI), Shaw had been in custody of Pakistan since April 23. He was handed over to Indian today at 10:30am through the Joint Check Post Attari, Amritsar.

“The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols,” PTI quoted the BSF as saying.

Moreover, the Indian side also handed over Punjab Ranger’s Mohammadullah to the Pakistan authorities. He was also handed over via the Wagah Border, as per Aaj News.

The exchange comes following a escalation between Pakistan and India last week when India resorted to unprovoked attacks.

In return, Pakistan conducted Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and destroyed several key Indian military sites.