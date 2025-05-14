AIRLINK 155.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.4%)
World

Israel says it intercepted a missile from Yemen

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 10:46am

DUBAI: The Israeli military said on Wednesday that it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards its territory.

The launch coincides with US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Gulf.

Trump has announced that he reached a ceasefire with Yemen’s Houthis that will halt attacks on US vessels.

Trump announced early in May that the US would stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen as the group had agreed to stop attacking US ships.

The Houthis said they will continue to fire missiles and drones towards Israel.

Israel PM says army entering Gaza ‘with full force’ in coming days

The Houthis have attacked numerous vessels in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade, in a campaign that they say is aimed at showing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel has been fighting a war in Gaza since a deadly raid by Palestinian group Hamas into southern Israel in October 2023.

