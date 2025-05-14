AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
Pakistan rejects Modi’s provocative, inflammatory assertions

Naveed Siddiqui Published 14 May, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Categorically rejecting the provocative and inflammatory assertions made by the Indian prime minister in his address on Monday, Pakistan says it remains committed to the recent ceasefire understanding and taking necessary steps towards de-escalation and regional stability.

“This ceasefire was achieved as a result of the facilitation of several friendly countries which contacted us with a message of de-escalation,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the portrayal of Pakistan as seeking a ceasefire in “despair and frustration” was yet another blatant lie. “Make no mistake, we will closely monitor India’s actions and behaviour in this regard in the coming days. We also urge the international community to do the same,” he asserted.

At a time when international efforts are being made for regional peace and stability, he said Modi’s statement represents a dangerous escalation rooted in misinformation, political opportunism, and a blatant disregard for international law.

This statement also reflects a propensity to fabricate misleading narratives to justify aggression.

The Pahalgam attack is being exploited without credible evidence to malign Pakistan, justify military adventurism by contriving a casus belli, serve domestic political objectives, deflect attention from rising communal tensions, human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and reinforce a manufactured narrative of a perpetual external threat.

After the unlawful and unprovoked Indian aggression against innocent Pakistani civilians on false pretext of terrorism, and despite Pakistan’s restraint, India recklessly provoked the situation further by targeting Pakistan’s military bases, risking an uncontrollable escalatory spiral, the FO spokesperson remarked.

He emphatically said that Indian actions set a dangerous precedent for aggression, dragging the entire region to the brink of disaster. “This reflects the mindset of a revisionist actor that seeks to upend strategic stability in South Asia without regard for consequences”.

Moreover, Ambassador Shafqat said India is justifying the cold-blooded murder of innocent civilians, mostly women and children, as well as its highly irresponsible brinkmanship as the “new normal” for the region.

Pakistan totally rejects this assertion.

The “normal” remains that no one will be allowed to challenge the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, as amply demonstrated by Pakistan in resolutely defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity, as well as the security of its people.

Consistent with its right to self-defence, Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression was calibrated and targeted against military installations. Pakistan proved its strength against Indian military capability and targets. It is now an indisputable and well-known fact which cannot be denied by misinformation and propaganda.

India’s illegal and unilateral actions are also reflected by its blatant disregard for the sanctity of binding agreements such as the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) that has governed shared water resources for decades. Pakistan will take all necessary measures to preserve its rights under the Treaty.

“Pakistan is a victim of terrorism, being directly sponsored by India. We have suffered a lot due to this scourge. Our contributions and sacrifices in the global fight against terrorism are well known.

“Pakistan has always supported the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. In this regard, we reiterate our support for President Trump’s efforts aimed at the resolution of this dispute, which remains a source of instability in South Asia,” he added.

In this era, peace is the true strength. The world is not served by theatrical militarism and grandstanding but by mature leadership, regional cooperation, and respect for international norms.

Pakistan is a sovereign nation with resilient institutions, a committed populace, and a globally recognised role in maintaining peace and security. “Our commitment to peace must never be mistaken for weakness,” FO statement reads further.

“Any future aggression will also be met with full resolve. We hope India will prioritise regional stability and the well-being of its citizens over the narrow, politically motivated jingoism,” he said.

Narendra Modi Foreign Office Pakistan and India Indian PM Indus Waters Treaty IWT Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan Indo Pak tensions Pak India ceasefire

