11 soldiers among 51 martyred

ISLAMABAD: A total of 51 precious lives were lost and 199 individuals were injured, including both civilians and military personnel, as a result of unprovoked and reprehensible attacks by the Indian Armed Forces on the night of May 6–7, 2025.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian strikes deliberately targeted civilian areas, causing the martyrdom of 40 civilians—including seven women and 15 children—and injuring 121 others, among them 10 women and 27 children.

In a resolute and calculated response, the Pakistan Armed Forces launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos under the overarching framework of Marka-e-Haq, executing precise and powerful strikes against hostile positions. This swift retaliation demonstrated Pakistan’s firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens from external aggression.

During the operation, 11 valiant personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces embraced martyrdom, and 78 were wounded while defending the motherland with exceptional courage.

The Pakistan Army martyrs include:

Naik Abdul Rehman

Lance Naik Dilawar Khan

Lance Naik Ikramullah

Naik Waqar Khalid

Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar

Sepoy Nisar

The Pakistan Air Force martyrs include:

Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf

Chief Technician Aurangzeb

Senior Technician Najeeb

Corporal Technician Farooq

Senior Technician Mubashir

The sacrifices of these brave sons of the soil are a symbol of unmatched dedication, valour, and patriotism. Their legacy will live on in the heart of the nation, a reminder of the price paid for peace and sovereignty. The Pakistan Armed Forces, in unity with the entire nation, paid heartfelt tribute to the fallen civilians and military personnel. Prayers were also offered for the swift and complete recovery of the wounded. The ISPR emphasised that the nation remains unwavering in its resolve. Any future misadventure or attempt to undermine Pakistan’s territorial integrity will be met with a swift, comprehensive, and decisive response.

A total of seven Indian Air Force aircraft, including fighter jets and a Heron remotely piloted vehicle, were downed during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos by the Pakistan Air Force, in a series of retaliatory strikes that exposed critical weaknesses in India’s air defence capabilities, according to security sources.

One Indian jet crashed in the Anantnag region, where the pilot is feared dead.

Security sources confirmed that the aircraft’s ejection seat and helmet were recovered from the Kokernag area. Another jet went down in the Pampore or Pulwama region, where both pilots were seriously injured and shifted to a hospital in Srinagar.

A third fighter aircraft was brought down in the Pantiyal area of Ramban district. The pilot, identified as Flying Officer Iqbal Singh, sustained injuries and was evacuated to the Army Hospital in Udhampur. In Bharda Kalan, Tehsil Akhnoor, another aircraft crashed in farmland, injuring both pilots who ejected before impact. They were moved to the military hospital in Akhnoor.

Another Indian jet reportedly crashed in the Bathinda region. In addition, a Heron remotely piloted vehicle was shot down 13 nautical miles east of Jammu city, further adding to India’s aerial losses. Defence experts termed this series of crashes a serious blow to the Indian Air Force, stating that Operation Bunyanum Marsoos reflects the IAF’s operational failure. They added that the consistent destruction of Indian aircraft raises major concerns about India’s military preparedness and air strategy.

AFP adds: Pakistan’s military statement Tuesday listed the highest ranked service member to be killed in the latest conflict as an airforce squadron leader.

The military has said it downed five Indian jets.

India has claimed that 15 civilians and five soldiers died.

