PNS Hunain visits Oman

ISLAMABAD,: Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Hunain visited Oman as part of its deployment for the Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP).

Upon arrival at the port, the ship was warmly received by the Royal Navy of Oman and local authorities.

During the visit, PNS Hunain participated in a bilateral naval exercise with Royal Navy of Oman Ship Khassab (RNOV Khassab).

The exercise aimed to enhance interoperability and foster mutual cooperation between the two navies through joint maritime operations.

The Commanding Officer of PNS Hunain held meetings with senior officials of the Royal Navy of Oman, where matters of mutual interest were discussed.

On the occasion, the Commanding Officer conveyed best wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf to the people of Oman.

Pakistan Navy ships are regularly deployed on RMSP missions to contribute to regional maritime security and promote safe seas.

