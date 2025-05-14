Ministers hail unity, outline four-year agriculture plan

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Minister for Information Azma Bukhari, and Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Kamran on Tuesday praised the unity demonstrated by the nation in response to Indian aggression, calling it a commendable show of solidarity that boosted the morale of the Pakistan Army.

“Our armed forces, the Chief of Army Staff, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and the Chief Minister of Punjab have made the entire nation proud,” they stated. The ministers also acknowledged the responsible role played by the Pakistani media, noting that their positive attitude and restraint significantly contributed to national resilience and success.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Agriculture Minister Kirmani highlighted the vital role of agriculture in Pakistan’s economy. He said the Punjab government has prioritized the transformation of all agricultural sectors within just one year and has laid out a practical plan for the next four years.

Key initiatives include the adoption of modern seed technology, increased mechanization, and the promotion of high-efficiency irrigation systems. Under the Kissan Card Scheme, over 600,000 farmers have so far benefited, with Rs. 65 billion disbursed in interest-free loans. Of this, Rs. 23 billion has already been repaid by the farmers.

In the upcoming phase of the scheme, the number of beneficiaries will rise to between 750,000 and 1 million. The scope of the Kissan Card has been expanded to cover the purchase of diesel in addition to seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. The loan limit has been increased from Rs. 150,000 to Rs. 300,000, and all service charges are being eliminated.

In a separate support measure, farmers - regardless of Kissan Card status - are receiving Rs. 5,000 per acre under the Wheat Support Program. As part of the Chief Minister’s Green Tractors Program, 20,000 tractors will be distributed in the next fiscal year. Furthermore, 2,000 agricultural graduates will be recruited through the agricultural graduates internship program, and 10 agri-malls will be constructed across the province.

To further boost the sector, the agriculture department’s budget is being increased from Rs. 64 billion to between Rs85–95 billion. The minister pointed out that last year, the provincial government ensured the availability of urea, seeds, and DAP fertilizers at reduced rates to help farmers lower their production costs.

Efforts are also underway to secure federal support for the reduction or elimination of import duties on agricultural inputs and machinery, as well as the introduction of new seed technologies. A formal request has been sent to the Prime Minister in this regard.

As part of the mechanization drive, the government is working to increase the availability of locally manufactured agricultural machinery. Interest-free loans will be offered to both farmers and service providers. Minister Kirmani noted that the addition of 200 to 300 new harvesters is expected to bring a significant transformation to harvesting practices.

On the crop cultivation front, early cotton sowing has been completed on 900,000 acres, while more than 2.2 million acres out of the 3.5 million-acre target have already been cultivated.

Turning to the livestock sector, the minister said Livestock Cards have been issued to promote better animal care. Under the Breed Improvement Program, the government aims to enhance milk and meat production by providing subsidized semen of local breeds.

To combat Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), the government will establish ten disease control compartments annually, with two dedicated FMD control zones set to be launched in the next fiscal year.

