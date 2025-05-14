Supply, availability of essential food items: Minister directed to take all steps

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday directed Minister for Food Security to take all necessary steps to ensure supply and availability of essential food items.

Dar Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting on essential food items. The meeting was attended by the Minister for Food Security, SAPM, relevant secretaries and senior officials from relevant departments, and private sector representatives.

The DPM/FM directed concerned stakeholders to take all necessary steps to ensure supply and availability of essential food items. He underscored the government’s resolve to ensure market supply and stability in order to protect consumers and drive sustainable economic growth.

