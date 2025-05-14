Latif’s voice still echoes in post-modern age: Speakers

HYDERABAD: Speakers on Tuesday have said that the voice of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai still echoes in the postmodern age, whereas his wisdom can guide today’s youth just as it guided generations before.

They termed Latif’s poetry as a sea of knowledge and said that the poet’s thoughts, though centuries old, continued to captivate hearts with their depth and presentation.

This they said while addressing a lecture programme titled “Relevance of Shah Abdul Latif’s Poetry in the Postmodern Era” organized by Dr NA Baloch Chair at the Dr Abdul Jabbar Junejo Hall of the Department of Sindhi, University of Sindh Jamshoro. VC Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati chaired the event.

In his lecture, eminent intellectual and author Jami Chandio said that societal values, ideals, traditions and even the standards of life and living had drastically changed in the post-modern era.

He said the prevailing society consumed by endless desires and hollow hopes was overwhelmed by capitalism and technology; however, he said Shah Latif’s values and ideals related to life, society and culture remain inspiring and beautiful.

“His philosophy not only guides the disillusioned and estranged modern individual but also imparts the essence of true love”, he said and added that Latif’s poetry offered paths for leading a meaningful life in this world.

“His verses are filled with profound symbolism that must be understood”, he said and noted that Latif’s expression was not conventional or superficial but deeply symbolic and emotional.

According to Jami Chandio, the characters in Latif’s poetry are not only real but also symbolic, emotional and imaginative. “Through them, Latif conveyed his inner love and passion. These characters reflect the society and people of his era”, he said.

Chandio emphasized that Latif’s thoughts, though centuries old, continued to captivate hearts with their depth and presentation and that they still had the power to guide the people of prevailing age provided that they just embraced them sincerely.

“In an era of shattered ideals and capitalist chaos, Shah Abdul Latif’s poetry remains a timeless compass of love, culture and human values,” said acclaimed writer and scholar Jami Chandio.

Chandio said that the characters in Latif’s poetry were not merely folkloric but symbolic representations of love, resistance and inner struggle. “They reflect the pain and beauty of their time—and ours,” he said.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati praised the session as essential for shaping the thinking of younger generations.

“Shah Latif’s message is our enduring heritage. His wisdom can guide today’s youth just as it guided generations before,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025