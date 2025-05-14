IHC orders to remove names of Aleema Khan, Raoof Hasan from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the removal of the names of Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hasan from the Exit Control List (ECL), Passport Control List (PCL) and PNIL.

A single bench of IHC comprising Khadim Hussain Soomro on Tuesday heard a petition filed by Aleema through her counsels, Niazullah Khan Niazi, Barrister Umair Khan Niazi and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhary and sought a declaration against the enlistment of her name in the blacklist/passport control list or PNIL list.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that Aleema Khan is a member of two charitable organisations, i.e. Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital as well as Namal University. He submitted that the petitioner intended to travel abroad for a fundraising programme.

However, her name has been listed on the blacklist without any cogent reasons. He submitted that as per instructions from her client, she has obtained bail in all the cases registered against her, and there are no proceedings of sections 87 and 88 CrPC, is pending in any court of law.

In compliance with the directives contained in order dated 07.05.2025, respondent No2 (Director General FIA) has filed a report, which is taken on record.

The judge observed that perusal of report reflected that the name of the petitioner was placed on Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) on the request of DIG (Legal) for IGP, Punjab, Lahore vide letter No.6689/Legal dated 07.05.2025 on the ground that she has been declared as absconder in FIR No.3393/24 dated 27.11.2024 offence under sections 395, 324, 427, 109, 143, 150, 188, 186, 341, 195, 148, 149, PPC, 7/21(I) ATA, P.S. Sadiqabad, Rawalpindi.

Later, the IHC bench ordered to remove Aleema’s name from the stop list and also directed her to approach the trial court to seek permission for travelling abroad.

Meanwhile, another bench of the IHC comprising Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas declared the inclusion of PTI’s former information secretary Raoof Hasan’s name in the PCL illegal and based on a mala fide intention and ordered to remove his name from the list.

Justice Inam Amin Minhas, while accepting Raoof’s plea, ordered him to approach the trial court to seek permission to travel abroad.

The judge also ordered the trial court to decide the fate of the PTI leader’s plea as early as possible.

The judge noted that Raoof was a cancer survivor and therefore, wanted to go abroad for a checkup.

He wrote in his written order, “In view of the above reasons, the instant writ petition is allowed. The act of the respondents to place the name of the petitioner on PCL is declared illegal, unlawful, unwarranted, arbitrary, without jurisdiction and based on mala fide.”

“The respondents are directed to remove the name of the petitioner from PCL or PNIL with immediate effect. However, the petitioner is directed to approach the learned Trial Court seized of the trial in case FIR No176/2024 seeking permission to travel abroad,” said the judge.

He concluded that the trial court, if approached, shall decide the request of the petitioner expeditiously in accordance with law.

