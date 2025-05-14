Flight operations at IIAP return to normal

ISLAMABAD: Flight operations at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) have steadily returned to normal between May 11 and 13, with a significant number of successful domestic and international arrivals and departures.

While a number of scheduled flights were disrupted due to operational or external constraints, overall traffic showed marked improvement.

A total of 50 international flights successfully landed at IIAP, while 28 arrivals were cancelled and one flight remained non-operational. Key incoming routes included Dubai, Riyadh, Sharjah, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Medina, Istanbul, Kabul, Bahrain, Muscat, Najaf, and Ras Al Khaimah.

On the departure front, 49 international flights departed from Islamabad, whereas, 18 were cancelled and five remained non-operational.

Major outbound destinations were Dubai, Riyadh, Sharjah, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Medina, Istanbul, Bahrain, Muscat, Dammam, and Najaf.

Domestically, 28 flights arrived at IIAP, while 14 were cancelled and three were non-operational.

Most flights originated from Karachi, Quetta, Skardu, Gilgit, Peshawar, and Lahore.

Meanwhile, 25 domestic departures took place, with nine cancellations and four non-operational flights. Key destinations included Karachi, Skardu, Quetta, Gilgit, and Peshawar.

Airport authorities remain engaged in coordinating with airlines to ensure smooth operations and timely communication with passengers.

