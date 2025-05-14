ATC seeks final arguments in May 9 case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sought final arguments in the May 9 case after the accused submitted their Section 342 statements before the court.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, sought final arguments from prosecution and defence in a May 9 case registered at Ramna police station after the accused presented their Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)statements before the court. The accused include PTI workers, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Latif, and former provincial minister Wazir Zada Kailashi in the case registered under terrorism charges.

Advocate Talat Rizwan appeared before the court on behalf of PTI workers.

The court announced that final arguments from both the defence counsel and the prosecution will be presented at the next hearing to be held on May 19.

Meanwhile, the ATC also heard other cases against PTI leaders and workers in connection with the November 26 protest.

During the hearing, challans (charge sheets) in five cases were submitted to the court.

The court distributed copies of challans in two cases registered at the Secretariat Police Station.

The court announced that indictment proceedings against the accused would take place at the next hearing to be held on May 20.

Furthermore, the court issued summons to the accused in other related cases registered at the Secretariat, Karachi Company, and Tarnol police stations.

The third case registered at Secretariat Police Station has been adjourned until June 12. The case registered at Tarnol police was adjourned until June 17.

Similarly, the case registered at Karachi Company was adjourned until June 19.

