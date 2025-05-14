AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-14

Constitution of ADRCs: Three SOEs directed to approach FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Islamabad has directed three leading State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to immediately approach Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the constitution of Alternative Dispute Resolution Committees (ADRCs) to resolve their tax related disputes.

These appeals, involving fiscal disputes between various State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and the State, have been instituted before the ATIR before July 1, 2024.

“For SOEs, participation in the ADRC mechanism is not an exercise in discretion but a statutory compulsion. The text of the law is couched in mandatory terms, leaving no interpretive ambiguity. An SOE is obligated to approach the FBR for the Constitution of an ADRC, and unlike its non-SOE counterpart, it does not possess the liberty to assess the desirability of this route.

More importantly, the statute mandates that SOEs must withdraw all pending appellate proceedings prior to the initiation of ADRC proceedings, ATIR directed the SOEs.

According to the order of the ATIR, the present appeals—being instituted by a state-owned enterprise — are no longer maintainable before this forum by operation of law. The remedy available to the appellants now lies exclusively within the domain of the ADRC constituted under Section 134A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The concerns raised by the appellants regarding the Constitutionality of the framework, however legitimate they may be, fall outside the scope of our jurisdiction and must be addressed before the appropriate constitutional forum.

Accordingly, the subject appeals, filed both by the department and SOEs are disposed of without adjudication on merits.

The SOEs shall approach the Federal Board of Revenue for the constitution of an ADRC in accordance with law. The Department shall ensure expeditious facilitation in this regard, so that the objective of speedy and amicable dispute resolution—so central to the philosophy of the amended law—may be realised in letter and spirit, ATIR order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR SOEs ATIR Islamabad ADRCs

Comments

200 characters

Constitution of ADRCs: Three SOEs directed to approach FBR

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories