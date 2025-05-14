Shoaib quits position of domestic cricket ‘mentor’

LAHORE: All-rounder Shoaib Malik Tuesday announced his resignation from the role of domestic cricket mentor. In a post on social media, Malik shared that he submitted his formal resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board two weeks ago, saying he believed it was “time to move on” to ensure fairness and pay attention to multiple personal and professional responsibilities in his life.

“This was not an easy choice, but after reflecting on my commitments, I realised that juggling multiple responsibilities would prevent me from giving my best — both to Pakistan cricket and to my other professional and personal priorities,” Malik wrote in his post.

Shoaib Malik said he would continue to serve the role according to his contractual obligations, giving PCB enough time to appoint a new mentor for the next season.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025