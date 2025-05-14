AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-05-14

Shoaib quits position of domestic cricket ‘mentor’

In a...
Recorder Report Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 06:23am

LAHORE: All-rounder Shoaib Malik Tuesday announced his resignation from the role of domestic cricket mentor. In a post on social media, Malik shared that he submitted his formal resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board two weeks ago, saying he believed it was “time to move on” to ensure fairness and pay attention to multiple personal and professional responsibilities in his life.

“This was not an easy choice, but after reflecting on my commitments, I realised that juggling multiple responsibilities would prevent me from giving my best — both to Pakistan cricket and to my other professional and personal priorities,” Malik wrote in his post.

Shoaib Malik said he would continue to serve the role according to his contractual obligations, giving PCB enough time to appoint a new mentor for the next season.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCB Shoaib Malik domestic cricket mentor

Comments

200 characters

Shoaib quits position of domestic cricket ‘mentor’

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories