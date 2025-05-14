AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
Pakistan

Creation of new executive service cadre proposed

May 14, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal proposed the creation of a new executive service cadre that would allow mid-career officers to serve in domains aligned with their expertise and interests, thereby, improving institutional effectiveness and job satisfaction.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadiq Malik expressed serious concern that the Ministry of Climate Change does not currently have officers with relevant academic or professional backgrounds in environmental sciences.

A high-level meeting on civil service reforms was jointly chaired in Islamabad on Tuesday by Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadiq Malik.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzoor Sumra, as well as secretaries from the ministries of Finance, Interior, Foreign Affairs, Communications, Cabinet Division, and other senior officials. The meeting also review the progress made on previously issued directions concerning civil service reform and to evaluate steps taken so far.

Federal Minister Musadiq Malik echoed these concerns and pointed out a critical gap within his own ministry. He observed that the Ministry of Climate Change does not currently have officers with relevant academic or professional backgrounds in environmental sciences. He questioned how a ministry can function effectively without domain knowledge and stressed the urgent need to prioritise technical expertise in public service roles. Malik underscored that it is not language but genuine skill and substance that drive results.

Speaking in the meeting, Iqbal emphasised that Pakistan’s over-reliance on the English language as a marker of competence has marginalised the majority of the population. He noted that no country in the world has achieved development solely because of proficiency in English, yet in Pakistan, this language-based system has held back nearly 90 per cent of its citizens. He stated that real progress requires valuing knowledge, skills, and professional competence over mere linguistic proficiency. According to the minister, equal opportunities must be created for all, regardless of their language background, to unlock the true potential of Pakistan’s human capital.

Sharing his broader observations, Musadiq Malik remarked that despite serving in five different ministries, he has yet to come across any with a well-defined work plan or measurable outcomes. He criticised the absence of annual work plans among secretaries, stating that without such frameworks, evaluating inputs and outputs is impossible. He concluded that reforms which do not directly aim to improve performance are inherently meaningless.

Both ministers agreed that the discourse on civil service reforms must now move beyond policy discussions and result in actionable strategies to enhance efficiency, promote merit, and ensure institutional performance across government sectors.

