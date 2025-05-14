AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-14

Cyber security threats: Pakistan’s NJP will remain on read-only mode

Mushtaq Ghumman Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has announced that the National Job Portal (NJP) will remain on read-only-mode and real time interaction will remain temporally suspended till further orders due to prevailing cyber security threats.

In a letter to Ministries/Divisions, NITB conveyed that NJP will remain on read-only-mode and live/real time interaction with NJP will remain temporarily held up/suspended indefinitely, thereof the users should manage their requirements accordingly.

Meanwhile National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT), in a communication noted that ln light of the prevailing security situation, all ministries and their attached departments should implement the following measures immediately to secure their official social media accounts:

They have been directed that all official social media account passwords must be reset immediately using strong and secure credentials Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) must also be enabled without delay.

They have been further directed that only official designated email addresses shall be used for registering and operating official social media handles. All personal emails must be replaced with official ones wherever applicable.

Ministries/Divisions/Departments should prohibit use of personal IDs/emails. No official social media account shall be operated using personal SIM cards or personal email addresses under any circumstances.

Ministries and departments must obtain and use officially issued corporate SIMs for all social media accounts. Any existing personal SIMs currently associated with official accounts must be replaced immediately.

“Strict compliance with these directives is mandatory. Failure to adhere will not only invite administrative action but may also significantly increase the risk of cybersecurity threats,” said National Computer Emergency Response Team.

