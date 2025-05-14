AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-14

Trade, industry bodies pay tribute to armed forces

Recorder Report Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 07:33am

KARACHI: Under the leadership of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), representatives from all major trade and industry associations in Karachi held a joint press conference to pay glowing tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their steadfast defense and successful response to recent Indian aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, KATI President Junaid Naqi lauded the Armed Forces, particularly Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, for thwarting the Indian offensive and asserting Pakistan’s strength on a global scale in an era dominated by advanced military technology. He expressed gratitude to the Army, Air Force, and Navy for their coordinated response, which not only neutralized the threat but also united the nation.

He stated that the Indian military’s use of top-tier fighter jets was effectively countered within minutes, leaving the adversary rattled. The swift and strategic countermeasures by Pakistan forced India to seek international mediation - a testament to the strength and preparedness of Pakistan’s defense system. Naqi added that the operation rekindled national unity reminiscent of the 1965 war, with even political leadership rising above divisions to show patriotism.

Prominent figures present at the conference included KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Ejaz Sheikh, Vice President Syed Tariq Hussain, SITE Association President Azeem Alvi, F.B. Area Association of Trade and Industry President Tahseen Sheikh, SITE Superhighway Association President Masood Parvez, Tanners Association South Zone Chairman Danish Aman, Pharmaceutical

Association’s Irfan Sarwana, Vanaspati Manufacturers Association Chairman and former KATI President Sheikh Umer Rehan, as well as Farhan-ur-Rehman, Sheikh Fazl-e-Jaleel, Ehtesham-ud-Din, Saleem-uz-Zaman, and representatives from Karachi Chamber of Commerce and other trade organizations.

SITE Superhighway Association President Masood Parvez appreciated KATI’s initiative in bringing together all town associations on a single platform. He emphasized that while Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, its Armed Forces’ strategic and courageous retaliation has earned global recognition. Despite being a defensive force, their response was more effective than anticipated, demonstrating that no external threat can compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty.

SITE Association’s Azeem Alvi commended the military for fulfilling public expectations and emphasized the need for the government to now focus on crafting a strong economic policy in consultation with key stakeholders. He proposed that trade associations should continue holding such unified press conferences to convey their stance to the government clearly and powerfully.

F.B. Area Association President Tahseen Sheikh hailed the Pakistan Air Force’s lightning-fast response, stating that downing India’s advanced fighter jets within hours shocked the enemy and uplifted the spirits of overseas Pakistanis.

Tanners Association’s Danish Aman remarked that India’s aggression inadvertently united Pakistan once again. He noted that divisions within society faded as the entire nation came together; inspiring youth who were once considering emigration to now contribute to national progress.

Vanaspati Manufacturers Association Chairman Sheikha Umer Rehan praised the Armed Forces’ bravery and precise strategy that forced India into retreat. He said India has learned that it can no longer threaten Pakistan, especially regarding water aggression, and expressed hope that the Kashmir issue would also move closer to resolution. He urged the business community to play their part in strengthening Pakistan economically, just as the military had defended it militarily.

Zubair Chhaya, Deputy Patron-in-Chief of KATI, concluded the conference by thanking Allah for the nation’s victory and saluting the Armed Forces under General Asim Munir’s leadership. He honoured the civilians and children who were martyred during the Indian attacks and said that the military’s response, which began with verses from the Quran, transformed the defense of Pakistan into an unreachable fortress. “This was perhaps the world’s first war that began at dawn and ended by afternoon with a decisive Pakistani victory,” Chhaya said. He also applauded the Pakistani media for responsibly countering Indian propaganda and showing the world that Pakistan is a peace-driven, mature nation.

The event was also addressed by KATI Senior Vice President Ejaz Sheikh and Vice President Syed Tariq Hussain, who echoed similar sentiments and called for national unity beyond the battlefield, especially in strengthening the country’s economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KATI Pakistan armed forces tribute Indo Pak tensions trade and industry associations

Comments

200 characters

Trade, industry bodies pay tribute to armed forces

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories