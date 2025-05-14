AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
2025-05-14

HBL-PSL-X resumes from 17th; final on 25th

Muhammad Saleem Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 06:31am

LAHORE: After ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the HBL-PSL-X is set to resume from Saturday (May 17) when Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The final of the six-team tournament will be staged on 25th May at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

On 18th May, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host a double-header as Multan Sultans will take on Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon, while Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will go head on head in the evening encounter.

On 19th May, Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will feature in the last group-match of the event.

The action will then shift to Lahore, where the first Qualifier is scheduled on 21st May. Eliminator 1 and Qualifier 2 will follow on 22nd and 23rd May, respectively.

A PCB spokesman said that the matches will begin at 7:30 pm local time except for the evening game on 18th May, which will begin at 8:00 pm. The first ball in the afternoon match on 18th May will be bowled at 3:00 pm local time. Details regarding tickets will be shared shortly.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed in a post that grand final of the event will be played on 25th of this month.

The HBL-PSL-X was postponed after an Indian drone crashed close to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last week.

The sources said the six HBL-PSL-X franchises are in negotiations with their foreign players regarding the tentative dates of May 17 to 25 however, their confirmation is awaited.

The sources added that Australian players might not be able to play the PSL matches.

