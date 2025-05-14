Several bills introduced in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The Punjab Community Justice (Panchayat) Bill 2025, The Punjab Civilians Victims of Terrorism and (Relief and Rehabilitation) Amendment Bill 2025, The Punjab Women’s Inheritance Rights Enforcement Bill 2025, The Punjab Maan Boli Bill 2025, The Musarrat Institute of Technology Bill 2025, The Times Institute Multan (Amendment) Bill 2025 , The Punjab Registration of Private Academies Coaching/ Tuition Centers Bill 2025 and The Next Institute of Science and Technology (Amendment) Bill 2025 were introduced in the House.

The Punjab Assembly session began one hour and 53 minutes late under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

Several resolutions were approved, including resolution presented by Amjad Ali Javed regarding extending the age limit for government job applicants in Punjab to 30 years, with three attempts. A unanimous resolution against forced and child labor, presented by MPA Sara Ahmed was passed.

The House passed the resolution related to immediate transfer of departments, including EOBI, to provinces under the 18th Amendment, citing incomplete devolution of powers.

