AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-14

Digital invoicing systems: ‘PRAL committed to rendering costfree services to taxpayers’

Recorder Report Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 06:40am

LAHORE: Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) is committed to render cost free services to all taxpayers for digital invoicing systems and its integration with FBR. This was announced by Abid Naeem General Manager PRAL while addressing APTMA members. He said that it is mandatory for all taxpayers to install and integrate Digital Invoicing System with FBR with effect from June 01, 2025 by corporate sector and by July 01 by non-corporate members.

Earlier Asad Shafi Chairman APTMA North welcomed PRAL team and appreciated them for arranging awareness session on Digital Invoicing. He said that in terms of Rule 150Q of Sales Tax Rules, 2006 all taxpayers are required to electronically integrate their hardware and software used for generation and transmission of electronic invoices through licensed integrators.

Asad said that under Rule 150XF PRAL has been notified as Licensed Integrator to provide free of cost integration services to taxpayers. He added that the initiative of PRAL to conduct awareness sessions all over the country will help for education, awareness and guidance of taxpayers. Asad hoped that the training on the new system would help tremendously to guide all taxpayers well before implementation of the system. Asad Shafi hoped that such seminars will shed light on how Digital Invoicing can transfer financial operations, streamline, emphasize and foster a more transparent and efficient system.

Abid Naeem GM PRAL, emphasized the critical need for businesses to embrace technological innovations. He informed that PRAL as the licensed integrators provides end-to-end free of cost assistance with structured implementation and ongoing support. He said that PRAL offers direct integration and manages compliance with regulatory requirements, helping businesses to avoid penalties. He continued that direct integration relieves businesses from technicalities and enables them to handle compliance independently.

Abid said that Pakistan’s financial sector is undergoing a massive digital transformation. With the Federal Board of Revenue’s SRO 69(I)/2025, businesses must adapt to new e-invoicing mandates to remain compliant to improve their transparency. He said that seminar, is aimed to simplify the transition process by highlighting practical steps and addressing any concerns that the market participants may have. He added that PRAL, remains committed to providing secure, efficient, and compliant digital solutions that empower organizations of all sizes.

Abid said that PRAL has always championed digital innovation in Pakistan. It is enabling businesses to seamlessly integrate e-invoicing with existing ERP systems and workflows. He added such seminars are designed to address the common challenges and misconceptions around FBR-compliant invoicing, ultimately helping participants to realize the benefits of automation, enhanced visibility, and real-time data analytics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR APTMA taxpayers PRAL Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited Digital invoicing systems

Comments

200 characters

Digital invoicing systems: ‘PRAL committed to rendering costfree services to taxpayers’

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories