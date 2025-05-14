Digital invoicing systems: ‘PRAL committed to rendering costfree services to taxpayers’

LAHORE: Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) is committed to render cost free services to all taxpayers for digital invoicing systems and its integration with FBR. This was announced by Abid Naeem General Manager PRAL while addressing APTMA members. He said that it is mandatory for all taxpayers to install and integrate Digital Invoicing System with FBR with effect from June 01, 2025 by corporate sector and by July 01 by non-corporate members.

Earlier Asad Shafi Chairman APTMA North welcomed PRAL team and appreciated them for arranging awareness session on Digital Invoicing. He said that in terms of Rule 150Q of Sales Tax Rules, 2006 all taxpayers are required to electronically integrate their hardware and software used for generation and transmission of electronic invoices through licensed integrators.

Asad said that under Rule 150XF PRAL has been notified as Licensed Integrator to provide free of cost integration services to taxpayers. He added that the initiative of PRAL to conduct awareness sessions all over the country will help for education, awareness and guidance of taxpayers. Asad hoped that the training on the new system would help tremendously to guide all taxpayers well before implementation of the system. Asad Shafi hoped that such seminars will shed light on how Digital Invoicing can transfer financial operations, streamline, emphasize and foster a more transparent and efficient system.

Abid Naeem GM PRAL, emphasized the critical need for businesses to embrace technological innovations. He informed that PRAL as the licensed integrators provides end-to-end free of cost assistance with structured implementation and ongoing support. He said that PRAL offers direct integration and manages compliance with regulatory requirements, helping businesses to avoid penalties. He continued that direct integration relieves businesses from technicalities and enables them to handle compliance independently.

Abid said that Pakistan’s financial sector is undergoing a massive digital transformation. With the Federal Board of Revenue’s SRO 69(I)/2025, businesses must adapt to new e-invoicing mandates to remain compliant to improve their transparency. He said that seminar, is aimed to simplify the transition process by highlighting practical steps and addressing any concerns that the market participants may have. He added that PRAL, remains committed to providing secure, efficient, and compliant digital solutions that empower organizations of all sizes.

Abid said that PRAL has always championed digital innovation in Pakistan. It is enabling businesses to seamlessly integrate e-invoicing with existing ERP systems and workflows. He added such seminars are designed to address the common challenges and misconceptions around FBR-compliant invoicing, ultimately helping participants to realize the benefits of automation, enhanced visibility, and real-time data analytics.

