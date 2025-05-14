Schools hold ceremonies of thanksgiving, solidarity with army

Lahore: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, schools across Punjab held ceremonies of thanksgiving and solidarity with the Pakistan Army. Educational institutions across Punjab were celebrating the success of Operation ‘Bunyan-un-Marsus’.

The students also carried pictures of the Pakistan Army Chief and marched in uniform as well. Young female students paid tribute to the brave pilots of Pakistan Air Force. The students saluted the audacity and bravery of the Pakistan’s armed forces.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat himself led the rally of students from Kasur. The students raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Pakistan Army Zindabad. Simulated war being displayed by the students by creating an artificial border, mock firing as well as the enemy being badly defeated at the hands of Pakistan Army aroused soul-stirring scenes. The students celebrated victory by holding a peace parade after winning the simulated war against the enemy.

The young students also made models of mud houses in border villages. The students welcomed the laurels of the Pakistan Army with great applause. Little girls hoisted the national flag and raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. The female students took out a procession carrying banners in favour of the Pakistan Army. The female students of Pattoki Girls School marched and raised slogans to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army. The students expressed their profound love for the country by making paintings and posters.

The symbolic sirens of war were played in the schools, the students performed national anthems and songs. The young students offered special prayers for peace and integrity of their heroes. Poster and drawing competitions were held to highlight operation ‘Bunyan-un-Marsus’. The young students also presented impressive songs and poems. They wrote letters to the Army Chief and soldiers to express their solidarity and love for them. During the school assembly, the children raised slogans of Pakistan Army Zindabad and warmly expressed their profound love for their beloved homeland.

