Lahore Development Plan: Punjab CM inspects various zones

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday paid surprise visits to different areas of Lahore and inspected various zones under the Lahore Development Plan.

The citizens congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the success of Operation “Bunyan-un-Marsus.”

The chief minister raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. She suddenly reached a vegetable shop and checked rates of various commodities. She made surprise visits to various projects yesterday and reviewed their construction quality. She inspected under-construction roads, streets and drainage projects.

She directed to ensure quality in the under-completion projects at all costs. She directed to ensure timely completion of Lahore Development Plan. She conversed with the local citizens and inquired about ongoing development projects.

The citizens expressed their gratitude to the chief minister for launching Lahore Development Plan. She made a surprise visit to a vegetable shop after inspecting Lahore Development Plan project. She hugged a woman and asked about the rates of vegetables. She inquired about the rates of onions, bitter gourd, potatoes, cabbage and guar beans.

On the inquisition of the chief minister, a woman told her about reduction of vegetables prices. She also checked official price list at the vegetable shop. She said, “It gives me immense worry all day long that edibles do not become expensive for the people.”

She called a little child close to her and expressed her affection. She also visited a market in the Chauburji area. The shopkeepers expressed their pleasant surprise after seeing the Chief Minister among them. The citizens told her about the newly built road of the market which remained broken and deteriorated for a long period of time.

The CM said, “I myself wanted to pay a visit to different areas so as to inspect the condition of streets and roads of Lahore. I feel profound rejoice to serve the citizens.”

She also inquired about the citizens well-being. She inquired about cleanliness arrangements and other projects. The citizens prayed for her and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s well-being. A citizen while talking to the Chief Minister apprised her that no Chief Minister in the past had ever inquired them about their well-being and other problems. They highly appreciated her for paying a visit to inspect ongoing development projects.

The citizens remarked that their streets remained in a dilapidated condition and there was dirt all around for long. They prayed for good health and long life of Nawaz Sharif. They appreciated the chief minister’s vision for launching development projects not only in Lahore but across Punjab as well. The citizens acknowledged that their street was built after 40 years within a short span of 15 days only.

The chief minister said that she paid a visit as she herself wanted to ensure that the streets and roads are built within stipulated time frame.

