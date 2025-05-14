POS invoicing: SRB conducts first computerised prize ballot draw

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) on Tuesday conducted its first computerised prize ballot draw for customers who verified their invoices from Point of Sale (POS) integrated businesses.

The event, held at SRB headquarters, saw 105 lucky winners selected through an automated ballot system. The winners will receive various prizes, including 67 cash awards, for simply verifying the authenticity of their service receipts through official SRB channels.

The prize scheme is part of SRB’s broader initiative to integrate POS invoicing systems of restaurants, beauty parlors, and gyms with the board’s computerised network. This integration enables real-time reporting of transactions and allows customers to verify invoice authenticity by scanning QR codes or checking SRB invoice numbers through the “eSRB” mobile application or the SRB website.

“This system serves dual purposes - ensuring transparency in tax collection while giving customers peace of mind that their tax payments actually reach government coffers,” SRB said.

The initiative, which has reportedly received an enthusiastic response from service recipients, is designed to combat potential tax evasion while incentivizing consumers to demand properly documented transactions.

With the successful launch of this first prize draw, SRB officials expressed confidence that more customers will begin requesting POS-integrated invoices and verifying them through official channels. The board believes this customer-driven approach will significantly enhance revenue collection transparency while building public trust in the taxation system.

The POS integration scheme was extensively advertised to the public before the draw, helping to generate widespread awareness and participation across Sindh province.

