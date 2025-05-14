AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-14

Cadet College Pitaro: Minister approves Rs250m for solarization

Press Release Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 07:52am

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Development and Planning Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has approved Rs 885 million for the KWSSIP project during the Finance Committee meeting

During a meeting of the Finance Sub-Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and attended by Interior, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar, a detailed review was conducted of the financial challenges faced by various Sindh institutions, proposals for solutions were also presented.

Minister Nasir Shah stated that solarization of Cadet College Pitaro will be carried out at a cost of Rs 25 crore to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for the students’ education and training, providing them with a peaceful learning environment.

During the meeting, Nasir Shah and Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar also approved Rs 885 million for the KWSSIP Phase II project, based on the committee’s recommendation. Provincial ministers emphasized that, in accordance with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision and the directives of the Chief Minister of Sindh, the cabinet’s sub-committee on finance has been established to expedite the completion of projects and provide relief to the public, while resolving obstacles faced by these projects.

The committee makes decisions swiftly after thorough review and with the consensus of all members, provided that all legal requirements are met.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sindh Minister KWSSIP solarization KWSSIP project Cadet College Pitaro

Comments

200 characters

Cadet College Pitaro: Minister approves Rs250m for solarization

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories