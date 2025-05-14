Cadet College Pitaro: Minister approves Rs250m for solarization

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Development and Planning Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has approved Rs 885 million for the KWSSIP project during the Finance Committee meeting

During a meeting of the Finance Sub-Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and attended by Interior, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar, a detailed review was conducted of the financial challenges faced by various Sindh institutions, proposals for solutions were also presented.

Minister Nasir Shah stated that solarization of Cadet College Pitaro will be carried out at a cost of Rs 25 crore to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for the students’ education and training, providing them with a peaceful learning environment.

During the meeting, Nasir Shah and Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar also approved Rs 885 million for the KWSSIP Phase II project, based on the committee’s recommendation. Provincial ministers emphasized that, in accordance with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision and the directives of the Chief Minister of Sindh, the cabinet’s sub-committee on finance has been established to expedite the completion of projects and provide relief to the public, while resolving obstacles faced by these projects.

The committee makes decisions swiftly after thorough review and with the consensus of all members, provided that all legal requirements are met.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025