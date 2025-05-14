PARTLY FACETIOUS: Promoting Chinese fighter planes in a big way

“You know, we show-cased the Chinese jets to the world, including the French Rafale, and I bet they have a massive list of orders and…”

“Oooops.”

“What?”

“India signed a contract to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets as per a report published in the well-respected French newspaper Le Monde dated 28 April 2025.”

“Was that before or after the Chinese made J-10 downed…”

“India launched its operation unilaterally against Pakistan in the early hours of 7 May.”

“Well, perhaps the Indians can get out of the contract…”

“Hey, it’s not a memorandum of understanding, it was a signed contract. And it was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Indian Defence Ministry.”

“And the cost of the deal to India?”

“Well, the net says 7.4 billion dollars but…”

“Ooops again.”

“How come?”

“If you try to get out of a signed contract, then you have to pay the company some if not all the money…”

“You reckon Rafale manufacturers will go for the full payment? I mean, given that demand for them is probably at an all-time low…”

“And the money they get they can begin manufacturing, oh I don’t know, something else.”

“Do you think we can get some rollovers written off because after all, we demonstrated the superior J-10 technology to the world and…”

“What are you? An accountant? Just shut up and be thankful that finally you have such an all-weather friend in the world.”

“I know who the Rafale manufacturers can sell their planes to?”

“Israel and Ukraine, perhaps.”

“And the J-10?”

“China is a BRICS country, so Russia and Iran and …”

“India is also a BRICS country.”

“Hamm, but there are spirals within spirals within…”

“Right, we wait and see.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025