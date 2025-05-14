BISP Chairperson, WFP official discuss collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Chair-person Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid held a meeting with World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director Coco Ushiyama to discuss collaborative efforts aimed at improving nutrition and education initiatives for BISP beneficiaries, said a press release on Tuesday.

The discussions focused on the School Meal Programme, development of the Nashonuma Dashboard, data sharing, and the repurposing of Nashonuma centres into counselling hubs for maternal and child health, the press release added.

