AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-14

Zigzag technology: KP CM for submission of data on brick kilns

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2025 05:56am

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has asked the Environment Department for submission of the complete data on existing brick kilns in the province and their conversion on zigzag technology within 15 days.

He issued these directives while chairing the third meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environment Protection Council held here at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar via video link on Tuesday.

Besides, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Climate Change, administrative secretaries of relevant departments, and other members of the council attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the implementation status of the decisions made in the previous council’s meeting, and important directives were issued.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed that it be made mandatory to plant fruit-bearing trees within the premises of all government buildings, including official residences, offices, hospitals, and educational institutions.

He emphasized that fruit trees must be planted during the upcoming plantation campaign around government buildings and along roadsides, and a written directive should be issued to all concerned authorities in this regard.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that the tradition of planting fruit trees is diminishing and needs to be revived. “The presence of fruit trees is essential not only for humans but also for the survival of birds”, he remarked and directed that the Agriculture Department be given special responsibility for planting fruit trees.

Moreover, he called for initiatives to promote fruit tree planting among the younger generation.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the council’s previous decisions for environmental protection.

Expressing concern over the delays and obstacles in the implementation of some of the council’s decisions, he sought a detailed report and directed all departments entrusted with specific responsibilities by the council to fulfill those within a month and present their progress in the next meeting of the council.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the decision to regularize old housing societies established without NOC or proper approvals.

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the progress and instructed that clear and measurable progress be ensured within 15 days, and a report be submitted.

He also directed that medical waste management in hospitals across the province be treated as a priority. He assured that the provincial government would provide all necessary resources on a priority basis to support this effort.

The meeting approved guidelines for the regulation of BTS towers and mini/micro-hydropower projects. Additionally, the council accorded in-principle approval for regulatory guidelines for 32 sectors contributing to environmental pollution.

The formation of a Technical Committee, Legal Committee, and Climate Change Committee under the council was also approved during the meeting.

The Chief Minister remarked that environmental pollution is a serious issue that is worsening with time; addressing it effectively requires timely and coordinated efforts.

“All concerned departments and institutions must work together under a comprehensive and integrated strategy to tackle this challenge,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Zigzag technology

Comments

200 characters

Zigzag technology: KP CM for submission of data on brick kilns

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories