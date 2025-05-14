AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-14

Turkish envoy congratulates Aleem Khan on victory against India

Obaid Abrar Published 14 May, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Irfan Neziroglu called on Federal Minister for Communications and President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan and congratulated him on Pakistan’s brilliant victory against India.

Aleem Khan expressed gratitude for Turkiye’s support for Pakistan and said the people of both countries always have relations of brotherhood and goodwill for each other.

He said Pakistan remained responsible, courageous and expressed brave behaviour in response to Indian aggression and due to the hard work of the Pakistani Armed Forces and especially historic performance of the Pakistan Air Force; Allah Almighty has granted Pakistan a historic victory.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Irfan Neziroglu said the long-standing friendly relations between Turkiye and Pakistan are growing day by day and like in the past, Turkiye will continue to fully support Pakistan in any difficulty. He also expressed good wishes for Pakistan on behalf of the President and people of Turkiye on this important success.

In this meeting between Turkish Ambassador Dr Neziroglu and Aleem Khan, in addition to matters of mutual interest, there was a detailed discussion on the “Kazan Forum” to be held in this week, in which various countries of the region, including Turkiye and Pakistan, are participating.

Aleem Khan said Pakistan is keen on promoting international cooperation, for which access and land connectivity from Pakistan to Central Asian States, Russia and Europe are of utmost importance.

Aleem Khan told the Turkish Ambassador that Pakistan will offer trade corridors to other countries in the Kazan Forum, while options for trade routes with China, Afghanistan and Iran from Pakistan already exist, and further discussions can be held on rail, road, sea and air connections.

Turkish Ambassador Neziroglu, while describing Pakistan as the best country for investment, said that the representation in the Kazan Forum is encouraging, which will have a positive impact on the economic condition of the region, as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Aleem Khan Turkish envoy Indo Pak tensions

