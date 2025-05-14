China removes ban on Boeing deliveries: Bloomberg

BENGALURU: China has removed a ban on airlines taking delivery of Boeing planes after the United States and China agreed a temporary cut in steep tariffs, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Officials in Beijing have started to tell domestic carriers and government agencies this week that deliveries of aircraft made in the US can resume, Bloomberg said.

In April, at least three jets at Boeing’s delivery center in China were returned to the United States. Boeing said customers in China would not take delivery of new planes due to tariffs, and it was looking to resell potentially dozens of aircraft.

On Monday Washington and Beijing agreed to slash reciprocal tariffs between the world’s two biggest economies of over 100% during a 90-day negotiation period following weekend talks in Geneva.