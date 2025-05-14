The warmongers’ league

A picture taken on July 28, 2019 shows a giant Israeli Likud Party election banner hanging from a building showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a caption in Hebrew “Netanyahu, in another league”, in the city of Tel Aviv.

Just a normal picture of two world leaders getting together? As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This picture and its caption are so reflective. These two leaders are definitely in a league of their own — the league of warmongers. A warmonger is a person who seeks, advocates and uses war for his own agendas at whatever cost.

The brotherhood of Israel and India pictorially and politically is an open secret. Their camaraderie is based on common values and vision. Their mindset is based on spurring hate, violence, and wars. While Netanyahu has been on a killing spree in Palestine, Modi’s oppression in Kashmir is as horrific.

The recent war hysteria witnessed in India as India attacked Pakistan after the Pahalgam incident is a hate reservoir that has been built over decades. The anchors in the Indian media start screaming, yelling, threatening and screaming. In this race to out-yell each other, reporting becomes so bizarre that very soon their own public reluctantly realizes the untruth of it. Modi and Netanyahu are not just partners in hate mongering but also in weapon mongering. They sponsor their shared war and hate operations.

Al Jazeera reported how Indian weapons were being transported near Gaza to facilitate the Israel genocide going on in Palestine. Similarly, Israeli drones were used by India to infiltrate Pakistan in the ongoing conflict between the two countries. India is the largest buyer of Israeli weapons, accounting for nearly 1 billion USD of trade per year. Since 2017 the brother-in-arms in pictures are true brothers-in-arms in weapons. Warmongers survive on aggression, oppression, and violence. They manipulate the anger and unrest in public to give them a vent for their issues by focusing on an easy to hate issue. This is due to:

Powering anti-sentiments— Politicians need to play with public sentiments. The sentiments can be pro or against their public persona and performance. Public becomes pro when they see performance in terms of better economy, more jobs, more benefits etc. These sentiments are tough these days as the world economy is in a turmoil and economic success is rare. Even giants like the US and Europe are struggling for stability and growth. That is why the anti-sentiments are more in demand in winning an election.

Couple this with the big bully leadership tendencies; the result is very much a fanning of the anti-sentiments. In Modi’s case, his three terms in the office are always ensured with anti-Pakistan mongering.

The inbuilt resentment in Indians against the Partition, taking away Pakistan from them is fully exploited by Modi. That sentiment worked well in his first election in 2014 when during the election campaign BJP’s Giriraj Singh stated that all the people who do not vote for Modi should go to Pakistan. In 2019, the Pulwama incident happened and India went into the hate Pakistan mode. They blamed their opposition Congress for being soft on Pakistan.

During the 2019 election campaign, BJP’s then Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani remarked that if Congress wins, “then Diwali will be celebrated in Pakistan”. Their theme was to make people feel unpatriotic if they are not gunning for Pakistan. The message was anybody who is not anti-Pakistan is anti-India. Connecting Congress and Pakistan was reused in the last election. While campaigning for the 2024 election in Gujarat, Modi remarked, “Pakistan is impatient to make Shehzada [Rahul Gandhi] the prime minister.”

The ego trips— Warmongering leaders are ego maniacs. Their constant need to prove their superiority is evident in everything. In the 2024 elections, Modi showed off how big and important India is and what a failing state Pakistan is with its deteriorating economy and political instability.

The warmongers believe in their supremacy. In Modi’s case, it is Hindutva ideology. In Netanyahu’s case, it is Zionist ideology. RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, is shamelessly inspired by Hitler’s Nazi party. In Germany, during the 1930s, the main mythic story that Hitler popularised was the existence of a “pure” race, the Aryans who are superior to all others and the claim that the Germans are the master race.

The mindset that such leaders have is of creating religious or race supremacy, fan these basic instincts in the public and suppress all voices against this philosophy. Indian media has been reduced to a very frenetic mouthpiece of jingoism instead of journalism. Anything that is good about Pakistan is intolerable for the Indian government. Pakistani plays and dramas had become a big hit in India, as Indian television is way behind.

The Indians were loving the shows. That bothers the Indian government. How can a Pakistani product be superior to Indian products? The minute the Pehalgam conflict started, all television channels were banned. All social media platforms of popular Pakistani stars were disabled. This may sound petty, but nothing about a warmonger is low enough.

The victim impunity— The arrogance of the warmonger is based on either the size or scale of his resources. India is ten times Pakistan’s size. Israel is not huge but controls the world’s financial, IT and media world. They quickly muster up support on any false flag operation. Any incident happening in India is immediately pinned on Pakistan. Evidence is not given, and all international laws are violated.

Because of their size or resources, the international community either looks the other way or simply sides with them. This creates resentment in the world, turning into counter violence. What India has done to Kashmiris and what Israel has done to Palestinians will evoke rebellion and reaction. Whether it is Pehalgam or Pulwama without considering it a reaction from a cruelly oppressed public over there, these warmongers push the buttons on their missiles and drones towards Pakistan. The attitude is simply “how dare you, we will crush you forever”.

For a fake to sell, it has to be a close counterfeit. The Indian frenzy and venom to destroy Pakistan is visible through frantic celebrations of cheap fake videos of capturing Karachi and Lahore. War and hate are enemies of love, of progress, of peace, of happiness. These are the very values that being human are all about. Those who preach and practice war and hatred are the real enemies of humanity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025