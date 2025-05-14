Mills take interest in quality cotton buying

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

Around, 400 bales of Ghotki, 1400 bales of Deherki were sold in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 400 bales of Noouabad, 400 bales of Mir Pur Matelo were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 100 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Channu, 600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund and 200 bales of Ali Pur were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 333 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025