AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Honeywell’s India unit posts smaller fourth-quarter profit as costs surge

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 11:15pm
A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS
A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS

Honeywell Automation India reported a fall in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as rising expenses outpaced revenue growth.

Profit at the Indian subsidiary of U.S. conglomerate Honeywell International fell 5.6% year-on-year to 1.4 billion rupees ($16.4 million) for the quarter ended March 31.

The company provides building automation solutions to industrial clients and designs emission-curbing and energy transition products.

Capital goods companies in India are currently facing challenges due to weakened infrastructure demand, with government spending, which had increased ahead of the 2024 national elections, now slowing down.

However, execution of existing projects helped boost Honeywell’s revenue.

Honeywell Automation’s revenue from operations rose 17.2% to 11.15 billion rupees but did not offset the 22% rise in expenses.

Total expenses stood at 9.71 billion rupees due to a 44.2% increase in cost of materials consumed, which constitutes more than half of the total expenses.

The company does not provide a breakdown of its revenue distribution or discloses which specific raw materials it consumes.

Honeywell International reported a 1% rise in its March-quarter net income, on April 29.

The company’s stock, one of the most expensive in India, closed 1.7% higher to 35,815 rupees, ahead of the results.

Honeywell Automation Honeywell

Comments

200 characters

Honeywell’s India unit posts smaller fourth-quarter profit as costs surge

Buying rally continues at bourse, KSE-100 settles with nearly 1,300-point gain

Rupee settles lower against US dollar

Trump says he will remove US sanctions on Syria

Pakistan expels Indian High Commission staffer over ‘incompatible activities’

Sindh govt to provide ‘easy loans’ to small, medium businesses

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

India’s aggression further united Pakistanis, says President Zardari

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

Success of Chinese jets against India raises alarm in Asia: report

Pakistan rejects Modi’s truce narrative, vows to ‘closely monitor Indian actions’

Read more stories