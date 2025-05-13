AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s claim military pressure helped secure hostage release

AFP Published 13 May, 2025 06:59pm
People hold Israeli flags and placards with images of hostages held in Gaza since October 2023 on the day US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkof, is expected to visit the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, on May 13, 2025. Photo: AFP
GAZA CITY: Hamas on Tuesday rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that military pressure had helped secure the release of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from Gaza a day earlier.

“The return of Edan Alexander is the result of serious communications with the US administration and the efforts of mediators, not a consequence of Israeli aggression or the illusion of military pressure,” the Palestinian group said in a statement.

“Netanyahu is misleading his people and has failed to bring back his prisoners through aggression,” Hamas added.

Netanyahu had credited Alexander’s release to a combination of “our military pressure and the political pressure exerted by (US) President (Donald) Trump.”

The Israeli prime minister had thanked Trump “for his assistance in the release”, and also said he had instructed a negotiating team to head to Qatar on Tuesday to discuss the release of the remaining captives.

Hamas says freed US-Israeli hostage

Netanyahu on Tuesday spoke on the phone with Alexander and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who was meeting the former hostage in hospital during a visit to Israel.

“The entire nation of Israel is overjoyed,” Netanyahu said on the call, according to a video released by his office.

“We are grateful for American support and deeply appreciate the (Israeli) soldiers who are prepared to act by any means necessary if the remaining hostages are not released,” he added.

When asked by Netanyahu how he was feeling, Alexander replied: “It’s crazy, unbelievable. I’m okay. Weak, but slowly I’ll get back to how I was before. It’s just a matter of time.”

The release of Alexander – the last living hostage in Gaza with US citizenship – came a day after Hamas revealed it was engaged in direct talks with Washington towards a ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on the first leg of a Gulf tour that will also take him to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

“The return of Edan Alexander confirms that serious negotiations and a prisoner exchange deal are the way to bring back the prisoners and end the war,” the Hamas statement said on Tuesday.

Of the 251 hostages seized during Hamas’s 2023 attack, 57 are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel ended a two-month ceasefire on March 18, ramping up its bombardment of the territory.

