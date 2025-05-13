Russia is ready for serious talks on Ukraine, Ryabkov says

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that Russia was ready for serious talks on Ukraine but that Moscow doubted that Kyiv was ready for negotiation, Russian state news agencies reported.

“It is premature to make predictions,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying. “The question should be addressed to the sponsors of the Kyiv regime and Kyiv itself: are they ready to negotiate?”

“We have a firm impression that with the current approach, the word that can characterise the line of these figures is non-agreement,” state news agency TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.

Ryabkov said the realities “on the ground” in the context of the conflict in Ukraine should be recognised, including the incorporation of what Moscow calls “new territories” into Russia, RIA reported.