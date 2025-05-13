Wheat steady-down 7 cents, corn steady-down 4, soybeans steady-down 5

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday.

Wheat - Steady to down 7 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat futures fell as the U.S. dollar was higher and the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the spring wheat planting pace ahead of the five-year average and winter wheat conditions above trade expectations.

The USDA said the spring wheat crop was 66% planted, above average trade expectations of 62% and well ahead of the five-year average of 49%.

The USDA rated 54% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up 3 percentage points from last week and the highest for this time of year since 2019. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change in ratings.

The dollar on Tuesday held most of the previous session’s gains as the market stayed optimistic a tariff deal between the United States and China could calm a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

A stronger dollar tends to make U.S. exports less competitive to holders of other currencies.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 6-3/4 cents at $5.08-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 5-1/2 cents at $5.02-1/2 a bushel, while Minneapolis July spring wheat was last down 5-1/4 cents to $5.78-3/4 a bushel.

Corn - Steady to down 4 cents per bushel

Corn futures fell as the USDA reported the planting pace was moving ahead of trade expectations, but ending stocks were lower than analyst expectations.

U.S. farmers had planted 62% of the nation’s corn crop by Sunday, higher than an average of analyst expectations and ahead of the five-year average for this time of year of 56%, the USDA said in a weekly crop report on Monday.

The USDA projects U.S. corn ending stocks at 1.415 billion bushels for September 1, 2025, down from 1.465 billion bushels in April, and below analysts’ 1.443 billion bushels estimate.

CBOT July corn was last down 3-3/4 cents at $4.44-1/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Steady to down 5 cents per bushel

Soybeans fell back after hitting three-month highs on news of a temporary truce in the U.S.-China trade war and a bullish USDA report.

On Monday a deal between China and the U.S. was nnounced to temporarily reduce reciprocal tariffs, boosting hopes for revived Chinese demand for U.S. farm goods.

The USDA’s supply and demand report estimated 2025-26 U.S. soybean ending stocks at 295 million bushels, lower than analysts’ 362 million bushels estimate.

For 2024-25, U.S. soy stocks were pegged at 350 million bushels, below April’s forecast of 375 million bushels and analysts’ expectations of 369 million bushels.

CBOT July soybeans were last down 3-1/2 cents at $10.67-13/4 per bushel.