AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,627 Increased By 224.5 (1.81%)
BR30 37,264 Increased By 1704.4 (4.79%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Tata Motors tops fourth-quarter profit view on higher JLR sales, lower costs

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 04:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian automaker Tata Motors reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales at its luxury stable Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and lower expenses.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 84.70 billion rupees ($993 million) for the fourth quarter ended March 31, topping analysts’ expectations of 74.58 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Tata Motors is the parent of British luxury carmaker JLR, which accounts for about two-thirds of Tata Motors’ overall revenue. Sales volumes at JLR rose 1.1% in the quarter, helped by strong demand for its highly profitable SUVs in North America and Europe.

While that growth has slowed over the last few quarters due to falling China sales, the high-margin business has been able to offset weak demand in Tata Motors’ home market where it sells cars, trucks and buses.

India’s Tata Motors slides 10% after luxury arm JLR pauses exports to US

Revenue at JLR grew 2.4% in Indian rupees terms, helping overall revenue inch 0.4% higher to 1.2 trillion rupees. The British carmaker’s quarterly earnings margin before interest and taxes came in at 10.7%, helping the company meet its full-year margin target of 8.5% for fiscal 2025.

Tata Motors did not provide a fiscal 2026 margin target for JLR, but said it would share more details during its investor day next month.

Expenses, meanwhile, declined about 2%, led by a 1.6% drop in raw material costs.

Tata Motors’ shares closed 1.8% lower ahead of the results.

India indian economy automaker Tata Motors Indian automaker

Comments

200 characters

India’s Tata Motors tops fourth-quarter profit view on higher JLR sales, lower costs

Rupee settles lower against US dollar

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

Lucky Core Industries proposes 5-for-1 stock split to enhance investor accessibility

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

Complete turnaround: SSGC reports Rs8.3bn profit in FY24

Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

PSL 10 to resume on May 17 following India-Pakistan ceasefire: PCB

Mike Hesson appointed Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

Read more stories