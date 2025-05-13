AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,627 Increased By 224.5 (1.81%)
BR30 37,264 Increased By 1704.4 (4.79%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Egypt’s Suez Canal offers 15% discount for big container ships to win back trade

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 04:45pm

CAIRO: Egypt’s Suez Canal will offer a 15% discount on transit fees for container ships with net tonnage of at least 130,000 metric tons, to encourage trade back now the security situation has eased and help ships offset rising insurance costs, its authorities said on Tuesday.

The discounts will be applied from May 15 for 90 days on container ships that meet the standards, whether full or empty, Suez Canal Authority said in a statement.

Revenue from the Suez Canal, a key source of foreign currency for Egypt, plunged to $880.9 million in the fourth quarter of last year from $2.4 billion a year earlier, following attacks on shipping by Yemen’s Houthis in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait. The Iran-backed Houthis say they are trying to shut off cargo bound for Israel in support of Palestinians in Gaza, but they are also chasing ships away from the canal.

Panama, Suez canals: Trump urges ‘free’ transit for US ships

Last week, Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie met with representatives from shipping agencies who called for temporary incentives that would help offset increased insurance costs for vessels operating in the Red Sea, which they deemed a high-risk zone.

The meeting followed an Oman-mediated ceasefire between the United States and the Houthis, under which the U.S. agreed to stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen in return for the group agreeing to stop attacking U.S. ships. The accord with the Houthis does not include Israel.

Egypt Suez Canal Egypt GDP Egypt Economy

Comments

200 characters

Egypt’s Suez Canal offers 15% discount for big container ships to win back trade

Rupee settles lower against US dollar

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

Lucky Core Industries proposes 5-for-1 stock split to enhance investor accessibility

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

Complete turnaround: SSGC reports Rs8.3bn profit in FY24

Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

PSL 10 to resume on May 17 following India-Pakistan ceasefire: PCB

Mike Hesson appointed Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

Read more stories