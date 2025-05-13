AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,627 Increased By 224.5 (1.81%)
BR30 37,264 Increased By 1704.4 (4.79%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling recovers some lost ground against the dollar

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 04:41pm

Sterling recovered some ground against the dollar on Tuesday after weakening in the previous session, when the United States and China said they had temporarily cut reciprocal tariffs following negotiations over the weekend.

The U.S. and China have agreed to temporarily slash tariffs in a deal that surpassed expectations, and the de-escalation in the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies sparked risk appetite globally.

Sterling rose 0.26% to $1.32115, after falling 1% against the dollar to a four-week low at $1.318 on Monday.

It was steady against the euro and the yen, trading flat at 195.48 yen, while the euro slid 0.14% to 84.06 pence, holding its low of more than five weeks.

“The global environment for UK assets and therefore the currency is actually relatively favorable,” said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier, pointing to a more stable macro environment, improving domestic inflation, as well as Britain’s improving relations with the rest of the world, as evidenced by their trade deals with the U.S. and India.

Sterling claws higher after US/UK trade deal

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill however said that he was worried inflation in Britain could prove stronger than policymakers expect and interest rates might need to stay higher than investors currently think.

Last week, Pill voted against the BoE’s quarter-point interest rate cut.

The market is pricing in a cut in interest rates of up to 48.6 basis points in total by the end of the year, with no change in policy at the next BoE meeting in June.

Earlier in the day, the pound had no noticeable reaction to UK wages data.

“Far more interesting for the Bank of England will be next week’s April CPI services release,” Chris Turner, head of forex strategy at ING, wrote in a note to investors.

Turner also pointed to the UK-EU summit on May 19, two days before the inflation data release, saying he expected sterling to stay bid ahead of that, “potentially even seeing EUR/GBP break below 84.0.”

Around mid-April, the euro shot up to its highest level against the sterling since 2023 at 87.38 pence, before retreating to 84.06 on Tuesday, its lowest since April 3.

“I don’t think we’ll be able to hold levels under 84.0 for euro/sterling for very long,” said Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale.

Sterling Pound Sterling Sterling vs dollar sterling to usd

Comments

200 characters

Sterling recovers some lost ground against the dollar

Rupee settles lower against US dollar

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

Lucky Core Industries proposes 5-for-1 stock split to enhance investor accessibility

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

Complete turnaround: SSGC reports Rs8.3bn profit in FY24

Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

PSL 10 to resume on May 17 following India-Pakistan ceasefire: PCB

Mike Hesson appointed Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

Read more stories