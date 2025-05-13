AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,627 Increased By 224.5 (1.81%)
BR30 37,264 Increased By 1704.4 (4.79%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 13, 2025
Markets

Palm surges on stronger soyoils, weak ringgit

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 04:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to the third straight session on Tuesday after a long holiday weekend, supported by stronger rival soyoils and a weak ringgit, but rising stocks limited gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 81 ringgit, or 2.07%, to 3,893 ringgit ($901.16) a metric ton at closing.

“Soyoil’s premium over palm oil is increasing, exceeding $100 per ton for forward month shipments. This should drive higher demand during peak production months,” said a Mumbai-based trader, adding that rising soyoil prices will support palm oil.

The contract rose as much as 3.22% earlier in the session, its biggest daily gain since March 7, as the market in Malaysia reopened after the Vesak holiday on Monday.

However, palm futures eased after Malaysian Palm Oil Board data showed palm oil inventories jumped to their highest level in six months in April, as production surged to a decade-high for the month while local consumption dropped.

Malaysian palm oil gains

Palm oil exports by the world’s second-largest producer likely fell 9% in the May 1-10 period, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

Meanwhile, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia estimated exports during the same period were up 0.6%.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was up 0.08%, while its palm oil contract slid 0.03%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up 0.02%.

Palm oil tracks the prices of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.61% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

