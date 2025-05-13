AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (3.76%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

BR Web Desk Published 13 May, 2025 02:12pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed on Tuesday that pending tax-related cases should be pursued effectively to ensure the recovery of the nation’s wealth.

He said this while chairing a review meeting on broadening the tax base and increasing tax revenue, as per a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PM ordered that strict action should be taken against individuals and sectors involved in tax evasion, and emphasized that officers and personnel who facilitate tax evasion must also be held strictly accountable.

“Expanding the tax net is the government’s top priority. We aim to reduce the tax rate to ease the burden on the common man,” the PMO quoted the premier as saying.

PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

The meeting was informed that the complete implementation of the Track and Trace system in cement plants across the country has led to a significant increase of billions of rupees in tax revenue.

It was further informed that after the implementation of this system in the sugar industry, there has been a 35% increase in tax revenue between November 2024 and April 2025.

The premier said that the country’s economy is stabilizing and moving towards growth.

“Everyone must fulfill their responsibility for the country’s development,” the PM urged.

PM Shehbaz Sharif FBR reforms income tax department

