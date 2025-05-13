Ugandan shilling unchanged; traders await central bank rate decision

KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Tuesday, propped by some commodity dollar inflows and subdued demand from both importers and commercial banks, traders said.

Market participants were also holding back from taking positions while awaiting cues from the central bank’s latest lending rate announcement later on Tuesday, traders added.

Ugandan shilling stable on slow business activity

At 0738 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,655/3,665, the same level as Monday’s close.