Ugandan shilling unchanged; traders await central bank rate decision

  • Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,655/3,665
Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 01:01pm

KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Tuesday, propped by some commodity dollar inflows and subdued demand from both importers and commercial banks, traders said.

Market participants were also holding back from taking positions while awaiting cues from the central bank’s latest lending rate announcement later on Tuesday, traders added.

At 0738 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,655/3,665, the same level as Monday’s close.

Ugandan shilling

