AIRLINK 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (2.83%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.64%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 46.33 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.36%)
FFL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 136.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.29%)
KOSM 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
MLCF 73.13 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (5%)
OGDC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 10.99 (5.41%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 167.10 Increased By ▲ 14.35 (9.39%)
PRL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.07%)
PTC 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.24%)
SEARL 80.10 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (6.71%)
SSGC 31.74 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.2%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.5%)
TRG 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
YOUW 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.02%)
BR100 12,514 Increased By 112 (0.9%)
BR30 36,691 Increased By 1131.6 (3.18%)
KSE100 117,514 Increased By 216.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 36,008 Increased By 168.9 (0.47%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields slip as traders lap up debt after ceasefire

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 10:44am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields dipped in early trading on Tuesday, as traders built positions after India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire over the weekend.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.3303% as of 10:30 a.m. IST, compared with the previous close of 6.3750%.

India and Pakistan called a truce during the weekend, agreeing on a full and immediate ceasefire, which renewed investor interest across asset classes.

“Foreign banks may be leading the buying as tensions around the conflict have subsided,” a trader at a foreign bank said. Foreign lenders sold a record amount of bonds last week, spooked by border tensions.

The yield on the 10-year note is unlikely to breach 6.30% during the day, investors said, adding that it will consolidate around the 6.32% level as the previous day’s rally in US Treasury yields could be capping the drop.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond rose more than 8 basis points in the previous session. Traders will also be watching for India’s April inflation data, due in the second half of the day.

Indian bond yields set to rise amid widening conflict with Pakistan

Economists polled by Reuters expect the key price gauge to have declined to a nearly six-year low of 3.27%.

Meanwhile, Indian states are set to borrow 115 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day.

India’s banking system liquidity surplus widened to 1.7 trillion rupees as on May 9, the highest level in nearly three weeks.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields slip as traders lap up debt after ceasefire

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Pakistan govt’s debt stock soars to Rs73.6trn by March-end

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Oil falls as concerns over rising supplies overshadow US-China trade relief

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Indian benchmarks set for muted start; pharma stocks in focus

Housing finance schemes: Pakistan govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks

Lucky Core Industries proposes 5-for-1 stock split to enhance investor accessibility

Read more stories