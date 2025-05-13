AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
Crude oil climbs more than $1 on tariff cuts, outlook

HOUSTON: Crude oil futures climbed more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday, lifted by a temporary cut in U.S.-China tariffs and a better than expected inflation report.

Brent crude futures rose $1.11, or 1.71%, to $66.07 a barrel by 1443 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 95 cents, or 1.53%, at $62.90.

The two benchmarks rose by about 4% or more in the previous session after the U.S. and China agreed on sharp reductions to tariffs for at least 90 days, which also boosted Wall Street stocks and the dollar.

“We didn’t participate as much as other markets did yesterday in the China boom, so we’re catching up today,” said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital LLC. “Also the data this morning gives the Fed room to potentially begin making some moves.”

A U.S. Labor Department report on Tuesday said inflation in April was 2.3%, the smallest year-over-year gain in four years, leading Wall Street firms like JP Morgan Chase and Barclays to cut forecasts of a U.S. recession in the coming months.

Oil prices climb 2pc to two-week high

The lower inflation number is expected to encourage the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged in the short term, which would encourage consumer spending.

Fears of the impact of tariffs lifting prices were expected to lead to an increase in rates charged by the U.S. central bank for lending money.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, called OPEC+, are planning to boost oil exports in May and June, which is seen as possibly limiting oil’s upside.

OPEC has raised oil output by more than previously expected since April, with May output likely to increase by 411,000 barrels per day.

Meanwhile, sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia’s crude oil supply to China will hold steady in June after hitting its highest level in more than a year in the previous month after an OPEC+ decision to increase output.

It is the second-largest crude supplier to China behind Russia.

Elsewhere, signs broadly point to demand for refined fuel remaining strong.

“Despite the deteriorating outlook for crude demand, positive signals from the fuel markets cannot be overlooked,” JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

“Although international crude prices have declined by 22% since their peak on January 15, both refined product prices and refining margins have remained stable.”

Reduced refining capacity - mostly in the U.S. and Europe - is tightening gasoline and diesel balances, increasing reliance on imports and raising susceptibility to price spikes during maintenance and unplanned outages, they added.

