IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has yet to receive any official communication from New Delhi regarding the resumption of talks on the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), which remains unilaterally suspended by India since April 23, 2025—a day after the Pahalgam incident that claimed the lives of 26 tourists in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Authorities in Islamabad have reported consistent fluctuations in water inflows from IOJ&K, particularly at the Marala head-works on the Chenab River, where a variation of 8–10 percent is being recorded without any regular pattern.

The Indus Water Treaty, brokered by the World Bank and signed in Karachi in 1960 by Pakistan’s President Field Marshal Ayub Khan and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, outlines the water-sharing arrangement between the two archrivals.

Under the treaty, India has control over the eastern rivers (Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi), while the western rivers (Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum) are allocated to Pakistan.

Over the years, Pakistan has raised objections over several hydroelectric projects initiated by India on the Jhelum and Chenab rivers, bringing cases before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the World Bank.

While a ceasefire is currently being observed between Islamabad and New Delhi—facilitated through diplomatic efforts by the international community, particularly U.S. President Donald Trump — there are still no indications of direct bilateral talks through diplomatic channels at any neutral place.

As and when discussions begin, Pakistan’s primary agenda will include the immediate restoration of the Indus Water Treaty, the Kashmir issue, and India’s alleged support for anti-Pakistan elements in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Legal experts in Pakistan argue that India cannot unilaterally suspend the treaty, as the World Bank acts as its guarantor.

When asked whether the Indus Water Treaty remains suspended and if talks are expected soon, a senior Pakistani official said, “I have not heard anything from India so far in this regard.”

Another official confirmed that while water continues to flow from IOJ&K into Pakistan, noticeable fluctuations are being observed.

“We are seeing up to 10 percent variation in water inflows at Marala on the Chenab River. The capacity at Marala is about 0.8 to 0.9 million cusecs, but recent inflows have ranged between 25,000 and 33,000 cusecs,” he said, adding that India appears to be intermittently releasing and halting water flows.

On Monday, Indus at Tarbela: inflows were 118900 cusecs and outflows 82000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera- inflows 40600 cusecs and outflows 40600 cusecs, Khairabad bridge - inflows 157600 cusecs and outflow 157600, Jhelum at Mangla- inflows 44700 cusecs and outflows 28000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala - inflows 29400 cusecs and outflows 10000 cusecs.

No variation has been recorded so far in the Neelum River, with water currently stored in the Mangla reservoir.

