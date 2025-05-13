AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.98 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (16.33%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (13.79%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (16.2%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-13

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has yet to receive any official communication from New Delhi regarding the resumption of talks on the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), which remains unilaterally suspended by India since April 23, 2025—a day after the Pahalgam incident that claimed the lives of 26 tourists in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Authorities in Islamabad have reported consistent fluctuations in water inflows from IOJ&K, particularly at the Marala head-works on the Chenab River, where a variation of 8–10 percent is being recorded without any regular pattern.

The Indus Water Treaty, brokered by the World Bank and signed in Karachi in 1960 by Pakistan’s President Field Marshal Ayub Khan and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, outlines the water-sharing arrangement between the two archrivals.

‘India can’t scrap Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally’

Under the treaty, India has control over the eastern rivers (Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi), while the western rivers (Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum) are allocated to Pakistan.

Over the years, Pakistan has raised objections over several hydroelectric projects initiated by India on the Jhelum and Chenab rivers, bringing cases before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the World Bank.

While a ceasefire is currently being observed between Islamabad and New Delhi—facilitated through diplomatic efforts by the international community, particularly U.S. President Donald Trump — there are still no indications of direct bilateral talks through diplomatic channels at any neutral place.

As and when discussions begin, Pakistan’s primary agenda will include the immediate restoration of the Indus Water Treaty, the Kashmir issue, and India’s alleged support for anti-Pakistan elements in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Legal experts in Pakistan argue that India cannot unilaterally suspend the treaty, as the World Bank acts as its guarantor.

When asked whether the Indus Water Treaty remains suspended and if talks are expected soon, a senior Pakistani official said, “I have not heard anything from India so far in this regard.”

Another official confirmed that while water continues to flow from IOJ&K into Pakistan, noticeable fluctuations are being observed.

“We are seeing up to 10 percent variation in water inflows at Marala on the Chenab River. The capacity at Marala is about 0.8 to 0.9 million cusecs, but recent inflows have ranged between 25,000 and 33,000 cusecs,” he said, adding that India appears to be intermittently releasing and halting water flows.

On Monday, Indus at Tarbela: inflows were 118900 cusecs and outflows 82000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera- inflows 40600 cusecs and outflows 40600 cusecs, Khairabad bridge - inflows 157600 cusecs and outflow 157600, Jhelum at Mangla- inflows 44700 cusecs and outflows 28000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala - inflows 29400 cusecs and outflows 10000 cusecs.

No variation has been recorded so far in the Neelum River, with water currently stored in the Mangla reservoir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank IIOJK water International Court of Justice Pakistan and India water dispute Rivers in Pakistan Indus Waters Treaty IWT Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Ministries, Divisions told: Proposals must contain expenditures break-up: ECC

Punjab CM approves ‘Wheat Support Programme’

Feb FCA: Nepra indicates Rs3.64 relief

Green Sukuk auction on 16th

Housing finance schemes: govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks: minister

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Read more stories