May 13, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-13

Increasing trade substantially: APTMA welcomes Trump’s statement

Published 13 May, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) welcomed the recent statement by US President Donald J Trump on increasing trade substantially, calling it a positive step toward promoting peace, diplomacy, and regional stability.

“We note President Donald J Trump’s intent to increase trade, substantially,” with Pakistan as an encouraging signal for the future of US–Pakistan economic engagement — especially in the textile sector, which serves as the backbone of Pakistan’s export economy and provides livelihoods to millions,” said APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad in a statement on Monday.

“His statement is a timely recognition of the crucial role trade can play in this regard.”

According to the APTMA, the United States remains Pakistan’s largest export market, with textiles comprising nearly 80% of total exports to the US. Pakistan’s textile industry covers the entire value chain and has long been a significant global supplier of a diverse range of textile products.

Additionally, Pakistan is the second-largest importer of US cotton and has taken proactive steps to increase its cotton imports, helping address the existing trade imbalance. The APTMA expressed the hope that in light of this, the US would reduce existing and proposed tariffs on Pakistani exports, enhancing market access and unlocking greater trade opportunities.

The association also voiced its support for international efforts — especially those led by the United States—aimed at fostering lasting peace in South Asia and resolving long-standing regional disputes through dialogue and mutual understanding.

“We recognize that economic cooperation and regional stability are deeply interconnected, and we remain committed to promoting peace through trade-led engagement,” the APTMA chairman stated.

Building on this momentum, the APTMA said it looks forward to strengthening a resilient and mutually beneficial US–Pakistan trade partnership grounded in respect, national sovereignty, and shared economic goals.

