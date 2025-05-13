AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Pakistan

Transparent budgeting linked to citizen participation: SAU VC

Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

HYDERABAD: Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, has emphasized that transparency in budget-making can only be achieved by incorporating public feedback and fostering effective collaboration between citizens and government institutions.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar on the “Citizen Budget for the Fiscal Year 2025–26,” organized on Monday by the Finance Department, Government of Sindh, in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam.

Dr Siyal lauded the Sindh government for taking what he described as a commendable and people-centric step by actively involving citizens in the budget formulation process. He noted that research institutions must play a practical role in shaping public policy and budget development through surveys and evidence-based recommendations. “This approach ensures that the budget is not only transparent but also reflective of the real needs of the people,” he added.

Highlighting the value of public participation, Dr Siyal said that the Citizen Budget concept promotes participatory governance and helps build mutual trust between the government and the people.

Additional Secretary of the Finance Department and Director of the Economic Reform Unit (ERU), Muhammad Afzal Channa, delivered a detailed briefing on the objectives and significance of the Citizen Budget. He explained that the initiative aims to present the annual budget in a simplified, easy-to-understand format, especially for citizens without a technical or financial background.

“This initiative is a practical reflection of the Government of Sindh’s commitment to Open Government and Public Financial Management Reforms,” said Channa.

He further noted that feedback for the Citizen Budget is collected from a diverse cross-section of society, including students, members of civil society, and representatives from both public and private institutions. Structured questionnaires and surveys are used to gather public input, which is then considered during the budget formulation process.

Professor Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar also addressed the seminar. The event was attended by former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, agricultural extension experts, representatives of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, and a large number of students.

