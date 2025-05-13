AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Pakistan

Sports Board Punjab holds rally to rejoice victory against India

Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organized a rally from National Hockey Stadium to Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, to express solidarity with Pakistan armed forces after Pakistan’s memorable victory in the week-long war against arch rivals India under operation ‘Bunyan un Marsoos’.

Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry led the rally which was participated by Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum, Deputy Director Chand Parveen, Deputy Director Tariq Khanzada, other top officials of Punjab Sports Department, hundreds of athletes and a large number of SBP employees.

Director General Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry also distributed sweets among the participants of rally.

Talking to media on the occasion, Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry said, “We are proud of our forces. Pakistan army has demonstrated professional approach while defeating India. Our government and the army have won the hearts of the nation.”

He said downing India’s modern Rafale planes is a big achievement. “The spirit and discipline exhibited by Pakistan army and air force have never been seen in the world. Literally, Pakistan has proved its unique military prowess quite effectively against India,” he said.

Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry said that American President Donald Trump’s tweet about Kashmir, in which he expressed his willingness to mediate for the resolution of Kashmir issue, has proved that Kashmir is a disputed area despite India’s so-called claims and efforts. “After winning war against India, we are quite upbeat that Pakistan will be able to resolve the decades-old Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions,” he said.

He further said Pakistan has taught a befitting lesson to India and our neighbour will not forget this lesson for a long time. “The way Pakistan compelled India to beg for ceasefire definitely it was a big diplomatic victory for our country,” he said.

Answering a question, he said Pakistani nation has demonstrated spirit and resilience during the war days and proved that it is impossible for India to defeat such a brave army and nation. "Not only India but no power of the world can defeat Pakistani nation whose foremost ambition is to achieve martyrdom,” he said.

