Punjab Seed Corporation becomes Member of Asia and Pacific Seed Alliance

LAHORE: Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) has been selected as a member of the Asia and Pacific Seed Alliance (APSA), marking a significant milestone for the organization.

Managing Director Ali Arshad Rana and Deputy Managing Director Mahboob Alam described the membership as a major achievement, highlighting APSA as a highly important platform that supports the promotion, research, and marketing of high-quality seeds both regionally and globally.

They stated that APSA represents the largest network of seed-related companies, organizations, and government institutions in the Asia-Pacific region. It serves as a collaborative platform for the exchange of ideas and research, fostering better understanding, mutual cooperation, and business development.

Ali Arshad Rana and Mahboob Alam emphasized that Punjab Seed Corporation will fully utilize this platform to provide farmers in Punjab with high-quality seeds. They added that formal planning has already begun in this regard.

