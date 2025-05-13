Pakistan welcomes PKK’s announcement

ISLAMABAD: The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan welcomed the announcement regarding the dissolution of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). “We consider this development as an important step towards sustainable peace and stability,” said a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Pakistan and Türkiye, bound by deep-rooted fraternal ties, have always supported each other in all areas of mutual interest including counterterrorism efforts, it said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025