AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.98 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (16.33%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (13.79%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (16.2%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-13

IG Punjab commends police force for ‘excellent performance’

Recorder Report Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 08:17am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has commended the police force for their excellent performance during the border tensions. IG Punjab said that the performance of all police formations including CTD, Special Branch, SPU, and Elite remained outstanding.

Full support was provided to the Pakistan Army, security, and relevant institutions during the war-like situation. Punjab Police remained on high alert and stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army, while affected locations were immediately cordoned off.

Police personnel took active part in rescue, relief, and aid activities. Under the War Book SOPs, complete coordination was maintained with Civil Defence, Rescue, District Administration, and relevant institutions.

Strict vigilance was maintained on the possible cowardly intentions of terrorists, miscreants, and anti-state elements. Through operational and strategic planning and preventive measures, the protection of internal borders of the country was ensured.

Security and law & order situation remained improved across the province including Lahore, and no untoward incident occurred. To deal with the emergency situation, preventive measures, mock exercises, search and combing operations, and flag marches were conducted.

Dr Usman Anwar further said that security has been enhanced at foreign embassies, sensitive installations, and development projects. Punjab Police is alert and will foil all attempts by the battlefield-defeated enemy to sabotage peace. In the tense situation, the entire police force deserves congratulations for holding terrorists, anti-state, and criminal elements accountable.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police’s mission to secure the internal borders of the country is ongoing, under which intelligence-based search; sweep and combing operations are being carried out.

The spokesperson of Punjab Police, while sharing the details, shared that Punjab Police conducted 412 search, sweep and combing operations across the province including Lahore during the last 24 hours. 14,219 suspicious individuals were checked and interrogated, while 52 suspicious persons were taken into custody.

212 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes, 37 court absconders and 45 habitual criminals were arrested. A large quantity of illegal weapons and bullets were also recovered from the possession of criminals and suspicious individuals.

During operations against criminal elements, one criminal was neutralized and five were arrested in injured condition. IG Punjab said that in order to hold terrorists and anti-state elements accountable, search, sweep and combing operations must continue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab police IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

IG Punjab commends police force for ‘excellent performance’

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Ministries, Divisions told: Proposals must contain expenditures break-up: ECC

Punjab CM approves ‘Wheat Support Programme’

Feb FCA: Nepra indicates Rs3.64 relief

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Green Sukuk auction on 16th

Housing finance schemes: govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks: minister

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Read more stories