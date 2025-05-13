IG Punjab commends police force for ‘excellent performance’

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has commended the police force for their excellent performance during the border tensions. IG Punjab said that the performance of all police formations including CTD, Special Branch, SPU, and Elite remained outstanding.

Full support was provided to the Pakistan Army, security, and relevant institutions during the war-like situation. Punjab Police remained on high alert and stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army, while affected locations were immediately cordoned off.

Police personnel took active part in rescue, relief, and aid activities. Under the War Book SOPs, complete coordination was maintained with Civil Defence, Rescue, District Administration, and relevant institutions.

Strict vigilance was maintained on the possible cowardly intentions of terrorists, miscreants, and anti-state elements. Through operational and strategic planning and preventive measures, the protection of internal borders of the country was ensured.

Security and law & order situation remained improved across the province including Lahore, and no untoward incident occurred. To deal with the emergency situation, preventive measures, mock exercises, search and combing operations, and flag marches were conducted.

Dr Usman Anwar further said that security has been enhanced at foreign embassies, sensitive installations, and development projects. Punjab Police is alert and will foil all attempts by the battlefield-defeated enemy to sabotage peace. In the tense situation, the entire police force deserves congratulations for holding terrorists, anti-state, and criminal elements accountable.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police’s mission to secure the internal borders of the country is ongoing, under which intelligence-based search; sweep and combing operations are being carried out.

The spokesperson of Punjab Police, while sharing the details, shared that Punjab Police conducted 412 search, sweep and combing operations across the province including Lahore during the last 24 hours. 14,219 suspicious individuals were checked and interrogated, while 52 suspicious persons were taken into custody.

212 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes, 37 court absconders and 45 habitual criminals were arrested. A large quantity of illegal weapons and bullets were also recovered from the possession of criminals and suspicious individuals.

During operations against criminal elements, one criminal was neutralized and five were arrested in injured condition. IG Punjab said that in order to hold terrorists and anti-state elements accountable, search, sweep and combing operations must continue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025